Harold W. Snowten
1941 - 2020
SNOWTEN,
HAROLD WESLEY 79
Mr. Harold W. Snowten of Gainesville, FL, passed away August 30, 2020. Born April 26, 1941, He was a retired Barber and Custodian at the University of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Willie Lee Snowten. He is survived by 17 children: a sister, a brother, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Celebration Announcement to follow at a later date.
'A LIFE THAT TOUCHES
OTHERS, GOES ON FOREVER' PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
