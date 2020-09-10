SNOWTEN,

HAROLD WESLEY 79

Mr. Harold W. Snowten of Gainesville, FL, passed away August 30, 2020. Born April 26, 1941, He was a retired Barber and Custodian at the University of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Willie Lee Snowten. He is survived by 17 children: a sister, a brother, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Celebration Announcement to follow at a later date.

'A LIFE THAT TOUCHES

OTHERS, GOES ON FOREVER' PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store