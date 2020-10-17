Harold Wilson
Gainesville - Harold "Hal" Wilson, 86, of Gainesville, Florida, passed on September 18th, leaving behind his beloved wife of 46 years, Jean Wilson, their eight children, and an ever-growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Florida Gator through and through, Hal was a two-time University of Florida graduate, Gator Rugby player, UPD security guard, and an adjunct clinical instructor for the College of Pharmacy. He cheered on the Orange and Blue until his final days.
Hal was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Ridgetown, Ontario, Canada. His teen years were spent in Michigan, caddying at the Country Club of Detroit, leading to a love of golf. Hal finished high school at South Broward High in Hollywood, Florida, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort McCoy and Fort Carson.
After marrying first wife, Priscilla Normandy, Hal attended UF, earning a bachelor's degree in 1959. With their four children in tow, they returned to UF and Hal completed his B.S. in Pharmacy in 1967. He interned in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, then began his career at Wise's Drug Store in Gainesville. Hal fondly spoke of the chocolate malts at Wise's soda fountain as one of the sweetest perks of the job.
In 1973, Hal met and married the love of his life, Jean Wilson. Their blended family of nine grew with the birth of their son, Christopher. Over the years, the family had many reasons to celebrate as they welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren into their hearts. More often than not, Papa Hal could be found outside throwing a frisbee, baseball or football with his grandchildren, or showing them the proper way to hold a golf club.
Hal will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He loved many and was deeply cherished in return. To quote Dad, we will not say goodbye, we'll just say, "Go straight home."
Harold Douglas Wilson is survived by his wife Jean Freund Wilson, his children Kimberli Webb (Greg), Randall Wilson, Darrell Wilson, Priscilla Wise, Christopher Wilson (Stacy), his stepchildren Mark Hawkins (Becky), Jeff Hawkins (Bonnie), Kim Kazmin (John), and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold was predeceased by his mother and father, Christopher Frank and Emily Wright Wilson, his brother Thomas Bruce Wilson, and his aunt Phyllis Margaret Roszell (Glen).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center www.havenhospice.org
Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556