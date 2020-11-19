Harriet Brask
Gainesville - Harriet Boden Brask, age 94 died on October 28, 2020. She was born in Indiana, PA. on April 23, 1926, to Todd Roy and Florence Neal Boden.
She graduated from Indiana High School and completed her undergraduate and master's degrees in music at the University of Michigan.
While working professionally, she often served as the vocal soloist for the Christian Science Church in New York City.
Mrs. Brask was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and served as the choir director for many years.
She is survived by her sons; Todd Andrew Brask and Aaron Neal Brask.
She was preceded by her husband or 69 years, Willard John Gustave Brask.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church 3146 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609 Sunday, November 22, 2020, 3pm with Reverend Charles Freeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
Due to the COVID pandemic the service will be outdoors with masks and social distance. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
