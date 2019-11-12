|
CHADIK, HARRIET F
Harriet F. Chadik, age 103, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Gainesville, FL.
She was born March 31, 1916 in Bronx, New York to Arthur and Frances Fawcett.
Harriet was brought up in Pelham Manor, NY, and moved to Hartsdale, NY following her marriage to Louis A. Chadik. After raising her sons as a homemaker in Hartsdale, she served as a school secretary at Sacred Heart Catholic School for 30 years, retiring at age 70. After retirement she and her husband, Lou moved to
Harwich on Cape Cod, MA. In 2013 she moved to the Village Retirement Community in Gainesville, FL.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis; and by her siblings Lillian Williams, Richard Fawcett, Wilbur Fawcett and Muriel Powell.
Harriet is survived by her sons, Paul A. Chadik (Charlotte) and Peter V. Chadik
(Faith); grandchildren, Lisa M. Bailey, Heather Caraballo and Paul W. Chadik; her great-grandchildren, Hannah Yacavonis, John Bailey V, and Elise Rodriguez; and her great-great-grandchildren, Clara and Julian Rodriguez; as well as many nieces and nephews .
Harriet was an avid reader and shopper, and she loved animals, especially Max, her cat. She enjoyed worldwide travel with Lou, and they loved to host family get-togethers both in Hartsdale and Harwich. She and Lou sang together in the church choir of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Harwich, and she assisted as a volunteer in many programs at Holy Trinity and her parish in
Gainesville, Holy Faith Catholic Church. She was a three-time cancer survivor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the ASPCA or Holy
Faith Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St, Gainesville with Fr. Emmanuel Pazhayapurackal as celebrant. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
