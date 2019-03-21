Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
HARRIET MARCHE JONES

HARRIET MARCHE JONES Obituary
JONES, HARRIET MARCHE
1956-2019
On Friday, March 15, 2019 our beloved Harriet Jones answered the Lord's call, peacefully at her home in Old Town, Florida at the age 61.
Harriet will be remembered by her daughters, Lavon Jones and Shavon Jones, her three sisters, Joyce Jones, Ethel Jones, and Kay Henderson, three brothers, Ralph Jones Jr., Karl Jones, and Curtis Davis, two grandchildren; Leyuna Johnson and Xavier Johnson.
Services on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. Viewing 11:30 until hour of service. All Services will be held at
Dixie County Historical Society, County Rd. 55 Old Town, FL 32628. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
