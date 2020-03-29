|
MAY, HARRIET BOLTIN
Harriet Boltin May, 94 of Gainesville, FL died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. Mrs. May was born in Gainesville to Clarence and Lytle (Mimi) Boltin. After attending Gainesville High School and graduating from The Florida State College for Women (FSU) with a degree in social work, she found employment in Union County, as Alachua County had no positions available.
Harriet married Lester Nelson May in 1950 and had 2 children, Nelson Jr., and John. She was past president of the Gainesville Jr. Women's Club and the Junior League of Gainesville and she and Les were very active in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where they made many friends. Harriet was one of the main caregivers to her parents, her husband, her beloved Aunt Thelma Boltin and to Robert Baker a GHS teacher who had lived with the Boltins for years while she was growing up.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester May and a son, Nelson, and is survived by her son John Boltin May, son-in-law William S. Porter II, daughter-in-law Debbie May and many beloved cousins on the Boltin side as well as many family members on the May side. Special gratitude goes to the many wonderful caregivers at The Windsor of Gainesville assisted living, their memory unit and to Ruth Brunner who made it all happen. Also, special thanks to the wonderful folks at Haven Hospice who made it possible for us to be together during the last few days. Words are not enough for Harriet's two lifelong caregivers that were BIG part of her life, Kenneth C. Johnson and John Michael Williams. Both were considered her 3rd and 4th sons and each one created a loving, caring and protective environment that was filled with humor and banter. She knew how to 'handle' them!
If you wish to make a donation in Harriet's memory, please consider Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th BLVD, Gainesville, FL 32606 or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1st St., Gainesville, FL 32601. A Memorial Service will be held at her church privately at a future date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020