NOBLE, HARRIET RUTH
Harriet Ruth Noble of Gainesville, age 74, passed away Tuesday April 2nd.
Harriet was born on December 5, 1944, during the Second World War, in Tampa Florida to Army soldier David Denslow and his wife Mary Ashmore Denslow. She weighed only 2 pounds and 2 ounces, leading the attending physicians, in that time before lung surfactants, to recommend that she be allowed to expire peacefully. The Army nurses disagreed. Placing her in a box warmed by a light bulb, they cared for her until she could survive with her parents' care, enabling her to enjoy a rich life of 74 years.
After the war Harriet's father became a Methodist minister and the family lived in Illinois and various cities in Florida, including High Springs, Tampa, and Williston. After graduating from Williston High School she attended the new University of South Florida briefly before embarking on a career as a receptionist and office assistant, often for physicians. In Gainesville, she particularly enjoyed working for Dr. Arlene Weinshelbaum and then for Dr. David C. Bloomer. She volunteered with scouts and other groups.
Harriet married Terry Noble, a Navy dental technician, and they had a son, also named Terry Noble. Both her husband and her son predeceased her. Harriet maintained a number of life-long friendships. She is survived by her brother David Denslow Jr. and his wife Nancy, of Gainesville, as well as by cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all impressed by her friendly interest in their well-being and her unfailing memory for birthdays.
The Lions Club Eye Banks Institute is enabling the transplantation of her healthy corneas into a recipient, a reminder that even septuagenarians can be organ donors.
Following a family memorial service, Harriet will be buried next to her son Terry in Forest Meadows (Central).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019