HARRIET STORM
1931 - 2020
STORM, HARRIET
Harriet Storm was born December 2, 1931 and passed away on June 2, 2020. Harriet was a wonderful mother to 3 kids, Bruce, Roxanna and Jeffrey. A grandmother to 15 amazing grandkids and a great grandmother to 17 wonderful great grandkids. She will be remembered as a wonderful baker, especially her silly birthday cakes. Harriet was the smartest lady alive. She loved her family and all her wonderful neighbors. She truly will be missed by all.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
