Harriet Storm was born December 2, 1931 and passed away on June 2, 2020. Harriet was a wonderful mother to 3 kids, Bruce, Roxanna and Jeffrey. A grandmother to 15 amazing grandkids and a great grandmother to 17 wonderful great grandkids. She will be remembered as a wonderful baker, especially her silly birthday cakes. Harriet was the smartest lady alive. She loved her family and all her wonderful neighbors. She truly will be missed by all.

