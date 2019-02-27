|
|
JOHNSON, HARRIETT
Harriett Johnson a lifelong resident of Williston Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with her family at her side in the care of UF Shands Hospital.
Born in 1958 in Lake City, FL to the parents of Perry Koon Sr. and Jetti Koon. Harriett was the youngest of three siblings. Harriett knew no strangers and loved being with her friends and family and always extending her circle of friends. She loved music and became a member of the Red Devil Marching Band during her time at Williston High School. She moved on to attend Tallahassee Community College and later on to Valdosta State. She returned home to Williston to work alongside with her family for many years and watch her family continue to grow.
Harriett is survived by her mother Jetti Koon; her husband Ernest Johnson; 1 sister Kathy Bewley; 1 brother Perry Koon Jr. and family; 2 sons Matthew and Phillip Buchyn; 4 daughters Mallory, Emily, Julia and Rebecca; 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who brought great happiness to her life.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Williston Church of God with Pastor Wes Smith officiating. Knauff Funeral Home of Williston, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019