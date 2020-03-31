|
ADAMS, HARRIETTE
HURST McPHAUL
Mrs. Harriette Hurst McPhaul Adams, died peacefully at home with family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 93 and the last surviving child of Neal Alexander McPhaul, Sr., and Georgia Grace Hurst McPhaul.
Harriette was born on November 3, 1926 in Doerun, Ga., and raised in Tuskegee, AL. She was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia (1948), married Clarence Ernest 'Ace' Adams of Danielsville, GA, a graduate of Georgia Tech in February 1949. This spawned many a November rivalry over the years. They moved from Atlanta to Philadelphia, then to Cincinnati before moving to Lakeland, FL where they lived for 37 years. Harriette was a substitute teacher in Cincinnati and Lakeland. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta fraternity for women and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.); she was active in both organizations.
Harriette is best remembered as a devoted wife, spending several years as the primary caregiver for Ace. She zealously supported her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's diverse educational and professional interests. She enjoyed china painting, playing bridge and entertaining others in her home. An excellent seamstress, she made costumes for children's plays and used her talents supporting philanthropic fund raising events, school theatre, high school band, and the First United Methodist Church Lakeland, FL.
Harriette is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, parents, older sister, Lora McPhaul Newman, older brother, Neal Alexander McPhaul, Jr., younger brother, Samuel Hurst McPhaul (Twin), and younger brother, Malcolm Gilchrist McPhaul (Twin).
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine 'Kitty' Adams Smith (Ken), son, Neal McPhaul Adams (Gwen), daughter, Barbara Adams Beach (Brad) and son Scott David Adams (Shannon); Harriette is additionally survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be laid next to her husband in Poulan, GA.
The family welcomes donations to the () as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
