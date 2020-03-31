Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks Funeral Home
210 N Main St
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-2055
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRIETTE ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRIETTE ADAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRIETTE ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, HARRIETTE
HURST McPHAUL
Mrs. Harriette Hurst McPhaul Adams, died peacefully at home with family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 93 and the last surviving child of Neal Alexander McPhaul, Sr., and Georgia Grace Hurst McPhaul.
Harriette was born on November 3, 1926 in Doerun, Ga., and raised in Tuskegee, AL. She was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia (1948), married Clarence Ernest 'Ace' Adams of Danielsville, GA, a graduate of Georgia Tech in February 1949. This spawned many a November rivalry over the years. They moved from Atlanta to Philadelphia, then to Cincinnati before moving to Lakeland, FL where they lived for 37 years. Harriette was a substitute teacher in Cincinnati and Lakeland. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta fraternity for women and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.); she was active in both organizations.
Harriette is best remembered as a devoted wife, spending several years as the primary caregiver for Ace. She zealously supported her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's diverse educational and professional interests. She enjoyed china painting, playing bridge and entertaining others in her home. An excellent seamstress, she made costumes for children's plays and used her talents supporting philanthropic fund raising events, school theatre, high school band, and the First United Methodist Church Lakeland, FL.
Harriette is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, parents, older sister, Lora McPhaul Newman, older brother, Neal Alexander McPhaul, Jr., younger brother, Samuel Hurst McPhaul (Twin), and younger brother, Malcolm Gilchrist McPhaul (Twin).
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine 'Kitty' Adams Smith (Ken), son, Neal McPhaul Adams (Gwen), daughter, Barbara Adams Beach (Brad) and son Scott David Adams (Shannon); Harriette is additionally survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be laid next to her husband in Poulan, GA.
The family welcomes donations to the () as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in
Sylvester is in charge of
arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRIETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -