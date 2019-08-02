|
|
LONDON, JR. HARRY C.
Harry C. London, Jr., 90, Evinston, Florida. Passed away July 25, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. London will be held on August 3, 2019, 11am at Zion Bethel Baptist Church, 21035 N HWY 441, Boardman, Florida, Reverend Joe McFadden, Reverend Thomas Fields, will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the London's residence (21701 NW 58th CT, McIntosh, Florida) at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019