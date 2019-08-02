Home

Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Bethel Baptist Church
21035 N HWY 441
Boardman, FL
HARRY C. LONDON JR.

HARRY C. LONDON JR.
LONDON, JR. HARRY C.
Harry C. London, Jr., 90, Evinston, Florida. Passed away July 25, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. London will be held on August 3, 2019, 11am at Zion Bethel Baptist Church, 21035 N HWY 441, Boardman, Florida, Reverend Joe McFadden, Reverend Thomas Fields, will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the London's residence (21701 NW 58th CT, McIntosh, Florida) at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
