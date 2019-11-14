|
DEXTER, HARRY JAMES
(1960-2019)
Apostle Harry James Dexter, 59, of Lake City, Florida, answered the Lord's call on November 6, 2019. He was a great man of Faith and of Zion. Apostle Dexter leaves his loving family to cherish his memories; Wife, JoAnn Dexter; Five children: Kelvin Scott, David Dexter, Cornelius Dexter, Shavonne Dexter, and Julius Dexter. Sixteen grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Potter's House (217 SW 4th Street Chiefland, Florida 32626) Viewing will be on November 15, 2019, 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Potter's House. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements are accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, November 15, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am- 4:00 p.m.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving with a
Spirit of Excellence'
(352) 204-2381
