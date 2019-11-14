Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY DEXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY JAMES DEXTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY JAMES DEXTER Obituary
DEXTER, HARRY JAMES
(1960-2019)
Apostle Harry James Dexter, 59, of Lake City, Florida, answered the Lord's call on November 6, 2019. He was a great man of Faith and of Zion. Apostle Dexter leaves his loving family to cherish his memories; Wife, JoAnn Dexter; Five children: Kelvin Scott, David Dexter, Cornelius Dexter, Shavonne Dexter, and Julius Dexter. Sixteen grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Potter's House (217 SW 4th Street Chiefland, Florida 32626) Viewing will be on November 15, 2019, 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Potter's House. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral arrangements are accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, November 15, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am- 4:00 p.m.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving with a
Spirit of Excellence'
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -