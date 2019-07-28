Home

Harry William Tison Sr.

TISON, SR.,
HARRY WILLIAM
Harry William Tison, Sr., age 77 passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. He was born November 11, 1941 in Waldo, FL to Maceo and Willie Mae Bender Tison.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Brown Tison of Gainesville; three children, Amy, Robert and Billy; two stepchildren, Elizabeth and Michelle; two sisters, Katherine and Ruby; one brother, J.L. Tison; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 28 to July 29, 2019
