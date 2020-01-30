Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hattie Lue's home
1514 SE 15th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
HATTIE LUE ROBINSON


1932 - 2020
HATTIE LUE ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, HATTIE LUE, 87
Hattie Lue Robinson of Gainesville Florida, died on January 28, 2020. She was 87. Hattie Lue was born in Gainesville, Florida on April, 30 1932 to Abdullah Muhammad (Erastus Williams) and Mertis Rae Malphurs (Mertis Rae Jackson).
Hattie Lue graduated from Lincoln High School in the class of 1950 and was elected Miss Lincoln High of 1950. She completed her Cosmetology training at Gibbs Vocational School. Her Cosmetology career started with her own Beauty Salon at her home. After working in her shop at home, she worked in Mrs. Juanita Gould's Beauty Salon, the Powder Box and she was one of the founding members of The Final Touch Beauty Salon. After 52 years of styling hair, she retired in 2005. She also retired from Tacachale where she was a Resident Trainer Instructor in ceramics, silk floral arrangements and plant gardens.
Hattie Lue was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Robinson, who died February 8, 1996, they were married for 37 years. Mertis Malphers: mother, Abdullah Muhammad (Erastus Williams): father. She is survived by: Children; Khaled Robert Mohammed (Ruqayyah), Stephanie Michelle Nembhard (Mortlake) Siblings: Gerard WIlliams, Shirley Muhammad, Nitherh Rashada, and Khadegeh Hynes. Grandchildren: Taj Willams, Moteah Willams, Ayesha Willams, Blair Nembhard, Tavian Nembhard, and Peyton Nembhard. Great grandchildren; Taj Willams Jr., Tamani Dexter, Samaria Dexter, and Azaria Dexter.
Following a private burial at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, there will be a repast at Hattie Lue's home, located at 1514 SE 15th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday, February 2nd, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Pinkney-Smith Funeral Homes, Inc., 727 NW 2nd St. Gainesville, Florida
352-376-8686
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
