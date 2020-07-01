JONES, HAZEL EVELYN McELROY
Hazel Evelyn McElroy Jones, born November 23, 1931, passed from this earth to reunite with her eternal family on Sunday, June 28th at Haven Hospice, Gainesville.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Louie G. Jones
(married 59 years), her parents and two brothers.
Hazel leaves behind her children: Candy (Henry) Leggett, Cherry (Chuck) Patch, Chuck (Eve) Jones, Carol Dawson and Rick Jones. Her grandchildren: Shanna (Jeff) Spires, Brandi and Andrew Jones, Danielle Patch and Susan Pease Ikemire. Her great grandchildren: Zane Spires, Lindsey and Lau-ren Pease. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Edith McElroy.
Due to the Covid outbreak, the family will be having a private funeral service, and once the Covid restrictions are lifted, they will be having a Memorial Celebration at another time. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Haven Hospice, ET York Care Center,4200 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. 32606.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669, (352) 472-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.