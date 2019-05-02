|
|
MARION, HAZEL LEONARD
'PATSY'
Mother Marion, age 90, of Gainesville, Florida, Wife of the late Frank Marion Sr., passed away April 25, 2019 in Decatur, Georgia.
Mother Marion was a Church Mother of New Life COGBF of Archer, Florida.
The Homegoing Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Pastor Archie Hampton, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery (Archer, FL). Mother Marion will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM (at which time The Marion Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM); on Saturday, Mother Marion will be viewed 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mother Marion's residence, 7114 SW 63rd Terr, Gainesville, at 9:45 A.M.
Mother Marion's Siblings - Leola Sams, Josephine Witherspoon, Ida Williams and Ora Miller, Haywood Hamilton, David Witherspoon and Johnell Witherspoon preceded her in death.
Mother Marion leaves to cherish fond memories: Six loving and devoted children - Carolyn Kelly (Brooks) of Conyers, GA, Frank Marion, Jr. (Patricia) of Miami, FL, Anne Marion of Stone Mountain, GA, Samuel Marion (Bernice) of Lithonia, GA, Larry Marion (Jackie) of Gainesville, FL, and Fred Marion ( Ann) of Orlando, FL; 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; Sister - Agnes Witherspoon of Archer, FL; sisters-in-law - Birda Witherspoon and Hettie Witherspoon of Gainesville, FL; three God-daughters - Kathy Williams, Flora Vinson, and Dorothy Thomas of Gainesville, FL; a Special Friend - George Grant of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Initial Arrangements were under the direction of Gregory B. Levett and Sons of Decatur, GA.
Final Arrangements
Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019