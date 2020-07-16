1/1
Hazella White-Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE-SINGLETON,
HAZELLA
Mrs. Hazella White-Singleton of Gainesville, FL entered into thy masters joy Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. White-Singleton will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater Pastor; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Friendship Baptist from 5:00-7:00pm. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Warren Singleton, two daughters, Shenise (Renee) Williams, Cornelia Mcleod, One son Rodney Williams and 14 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Mrs. Hazella's residence at 11:30AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved