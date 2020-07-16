WHITE-SINGLETON,HAZELLAMrs. Hazella White-Singleton of Gainesville, FL entered into thy masters joy Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. White-Singleton will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater Pastor; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Friendship Baptist from 5:00-7:00pm. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Warren Singleton, two daughters, Shenise (Renee) Williams, Cornelia Mcleod, One son Rodney Williams and 14 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Mrs. Hazella's residence at 11:30AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000