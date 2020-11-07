Heidi Wilson
Melrose - Heidi Lee Wilson, 43, of Melrose, FL, passed away Saturday, October 31st, 2020 following an extensive battle with breast cancer.
Heidi was born May 24th, 1977 in Auburn, NY. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kevin, two children, Jessica and Emily, parents Terrence Tarby (Ann Marie Hawes) and Anne Reynolds (Steve), siblings Allison (Tony) O'Malley, Gary (Lydia) Dzikoski, and Jena (Jonah) Arthur, and Steven Reynolds, along with numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.
She was loved by all who met her, and is remembered for her kindness and generosity. She was a local business owner, held a Master's degree, and could accomplish anything she set her mind to. Though her achievements and involvements are many, she would never allow the focus to be on her. She instead devoted her life to her family and to improving the lives of those around her. Though the world will suffer in her absence, we are all better for her contributions during her lifetime.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM at Archer Church of the Nazarene, 13327 SW State Road 45 Archer, FL with Pastor Richard Norman officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Heidi's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 W 44th Street, Suite 609, NY, NY 10036. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
