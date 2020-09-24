1/1
Helen Dorothy Stephenson McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dorothy Stephenson McDonald
Age 90, Wife of the late Nehemiah McDonald, Retired Human Services Worker II with Tacachale & 1950 Graduate of Lincoln High School, peacefully submitted to the Will of God on September 13, 2020 in Gainesville at her residence surrounded by her Family.
Mrs. McDonald was a Member of Mount Olive A.M.E. Church (of Gainesville).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Nephew, Reverend Bobby McDonald, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mrs. McDonald will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday – At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services – And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mrs. McDonald's residence, 910 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.
Left to cherish her memory are her Sons – Nehemiah R. McDonald and Gregory M. McDonald, Sr. (& Diana) of Gainesville, FL; 4 Grandchildren (one of which preceded her in death); 13 Great Grandchildren; Cousin/As A Brother – Vernon Williams (& Beverly) of Melbourne, FL; In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins (with Special Cousins – Jesse McDonald, Jr. (& Gloria), Vivian McDonald-Johnson (& Charles), Evetta McDonald-Brown (& Robert) and Naomi Winfield (& Dr. Leroy Winfield); Special Care-Giver – Sarah Brown (& Reverend Joseph Brown); & Friends.
We're asking that the Mandates of COVID-19 are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved