Helen Dorothy Stephenson McDonald

Age 90, Wife of the late Nehemiah McDonald, Retired Human Services Worker II with Tacachale & 1950 Graduate of Lincoln High School, peacefully submitted to the Will of God on September 13, 2020 in Gainesville at her residence surrounded by her Family.

Mrs. McDonald was a Member of Mount Olive A.M.E. Church (of Gainesville).

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Nephew, Reverend Bobby McDonald, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mrs. McDonald will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday – At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services – And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mrs. McDonald's residence, 910 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.

Left to cherish her memory are her Sons – Nehemiah R. McDonald and Gregory M. McDonald, Sr. (& Diana) of Gainesville, FL; 4 Grandchildren (one of which preceded her in death); 13 Great Grandchildren; Cousin/As A Brother – Vernon Williams (& Beverly) of Melbourne, FL; In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins (with Special Cousins – Jesse McDonald, Jr. (& Gloria), Vivian McDonald-Johnson (& Charles), Evetta McDonald-Brown (& Robert) and Naomi Winfield (& Dr. Leroy Winfield); Special Care-Giver – Sarah Brown (& Reverend Joseph Brown); & Friends.

We're asking that the Mandates of COVID-19 are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store