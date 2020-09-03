HELEN FORBES

FORBES, HELEN
ELIZABETH DANZY
Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Danzy Forbes of Gainesville, Florida passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Celebration of life Graveside service will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 11:00am from Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL Pastor Adrian Taylor officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 12-7pm at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Cemetery at 10:30am. phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000