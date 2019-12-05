|
|
CROFT, HELEN JOAN
Helen Joan Croft, age 86 of Gainesville, Florida passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born October 14, 1933 in Horton, Alabama to Fred E. and Lila G. Ivey Cleveland.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She retired from Alachua General Hospital as Director of Admissions after 31 years, she was in the Soroptimist Club, and she was an AGH Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband, camping and FISHING and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wayne Croft and son, Thomas A. Poteet. Sisters Jean Bohannon, Rebecca Van Sandt, and Meredith Odom and brothers Guy, Earl, Lloyd and Jimmy Cleveland.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna L. Weseman (Gary) and Diana L. Holder (Keith); brother, Charles Cleveland; grandchildren, Rebecca, William, Michael, Brittany, Madison, Allen and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 826 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609 with Rev. Nancy Case officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows East. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019