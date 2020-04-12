|
KARR, HELEN LEE
Helen Lee Karr, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She was born January 25, 1945 in San Francisco, CA. She is survived by her partner, Dick Watson and her three daughters and their families: Lisa and Steve Burroughs, Kimberly and Tony Pauley, and Pamela and Michael Wisniewski, as well as her six brothers and sisters, Anna, Raymond, Dora, Beverly, Esther, and Jensen. Her grandchildren, Rachael, Ryan, and Emily Burroughs, Max Pauley, and Eva Wisniewski will especially miss their Grandma and her homemade Chinese wontons and eggrolls.
Helen was very proud of her three girls, who all graduated from the University of Florida. Most Gainesville residents knew her as the 'Eyeglass Lady' at JC Penney's Optical. In recent years, she enjoyed the company of her Bunco and Bingo friends. She worked for many years as an artist, traveling the country via arts and craft shows. She was known for her infectious laugh, warmth, and quick-witted sense-of-humor.
She will be laid to rest at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East in Gainesville, FL with her partner Watson at a later date. Funeral services were not held due to the global pandemic. Please celebrate Helen's life by sending good memories of Helen and well-wishes to her partner and family, who all miss her dearly.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020