LONG, HELEN R.
Helen R. Long, 95, of Gainesville, Florida went home to the Lord on October 8, 2019 from Palm Garden of Gainesville. Born July 6, 1924, she spent most of her life in Florida and enjoyed many years on the family farm. She will be missed by many, especially her sons, John and his family and Robert and his family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville, with Rev. Joey Hay, officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the LaCrosse Baptist Church, Post Office Box 202, LaCrosse, FL 32658. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019