REED, HELEN 'JO'

Helen 'Jo' Reed,65, resident of Columbia County, Fl passed away on May 20, 2020. She is survived by her children: Eion Kelly, Spencer Reed, Dale Reed, Erica Easley and Natasha Easley, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Viewing for Ms. Reed will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5pm-7pm at A Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643.

Graveside service is Saturday at 12noon at Fort Call Cemetery, Worthington

Springs, FL.

Professional service entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home 386-454-1110



