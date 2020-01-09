|
|
SMITH, HELEN
DELORIS MACK
Helen Deloris Mack Smith, age 76, a resident of Gainesville, Florida and daughter of the late Kiser & Gracie Bell Mack, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Ocala Oaks Rehab Center (of Ocala, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Duncan Brothers Chapel with her Nephew, Bishop John Morand, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery (of Gainesville). Mrs. Smith will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son - Leon Johnson of Atlanta, GA; (daughter - Maxine Faison Williams - deceased); 5 grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters - Rosa Brinson of Tampa, FL and Mary Mack Morand of Ocala, FL; (brothers - Tommie Mack, Council Mack, Hezekiah Mack and Joe Nathan Mack - deceased); sisters-in-law - Willie Mae Mack Roots of Baxley, GA and Betty Mack of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020