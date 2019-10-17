|
|
COLLINS, JR., HENRY "SCRAP IRON"
Mr. Henry "Scrap Iron" Collins, Jr., age 77 passed away October 11th, 2019 at the Big Bend Hospice Center in Tallahassee, FL. Mr. Collins was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, Alachua, FL, and a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School. He was employed as an Auto Mechanic until his health failed.
Mr. Collins is survived by his children; Marcus Collins (Demetria), Tallahassee, FL, Derrick Collins (Lisa), Hawthorne, FL, Halbert Andrews (Terri), Quincy, FL, Celacey Fisher (Earl), Atlanta, GA, Carolyn Shiver (Gregory), San Francisco, CA, Salina C. Dyches (Stan), Coppers Cove, TX, Wanda Boyd (Clemmie), Gainesville, FL, godson, Tony Williams, High Springs, FL, sisters; Elma Bowden, Jacksonville, FL, Beverly Green, Gainesville, FL, Dianne Jordan, Alachua, FL, and twenty-three grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Collins will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at A.L. Mebane Middle School, Auditorium, Rev. Theophilus Rivers, Eulogist; burial will fol-low in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave-nue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Collins will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the School from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Collins, 14203 N.W. 155th Place, Alachua, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019