Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.L. Mebane Middle School - Auditorium
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
A.L. Mebane Middle School - Auditorium
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
High Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY COLLINS JR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY COLLINS JR. Obituary
COLLINS, JR., HENRY "SCRAP IRON"
Mr. Henry "Scrap Iron" Collins, Jr., age 77 passed away October 11th, 2019 at the Big Bend Hospice Center in Tallahassee, FL. Mr. Collins was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, Alachua, FL, and a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School. He was employed as an Auto Mechanic until his health failed.
Mr. Collins is survived by his children; Marcus Collins (Demetria), Tallahassee, FL, Derrick Collins (Lisa), Hawthorne, FL, Halbert Andrews (Terri), Quincy, FL, Celacey Fisher (Earl), Atlanta, GA, Carolyn Shiver (Gregory), San Francisco, CA, Salina C. Dyches (Stan), Coppers Cove, TX, Wanda Boyd (Clemmie), Gainesville, FL, godson, Tony Williams, High Springs, FL, sisters; Elma Bowden, Jacksonville, FL, Beverly Green, Gainesville, FL, Dianne Jordan, Alachua, FL, and twenty-three grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Collins will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at A.L. Mebane Middle School, Auditorium, Rev. Theophilus Rivers, Eulogist; burial will fol-low in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave-nue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Collins will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the School from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Collins, 14203 N.W. 155th Place, Alachua, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
"A CHESTNUT SERVICE"
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now