GODBOLT, JR. HENRY
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the demise of our beloved Henry Godbolt, Jr. Age 74, a retired Truck Driver and US Army Veteran, who left us on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
On Friday, March 15, 2019, Mr. Godbolt will be viewed at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ (Cross City, FL) where the Family will receive Friends 6:00-8:00PM.
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Funeral Services (with Military Honors) will be held 10:00AM at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ (Cross City, FL) with the Pastor, Elder Nadine Broughton, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Dixie County Memorial Cemetery. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the Church at 9:45AM.
Mr. Godbolt is immediately survived by his loving Wife - Mary Ann (& Family) and his children - Lynn, Edwin, Pamela, Kimberly, Linda, Henry III and Monica, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019