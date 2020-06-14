WATERS,

HENRY JACKSON (JACK)

Henry Jackson (Jack) Waters, 93, died on June 3, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee. Known as H. J. to his family, he was born in his grandfather's house in Bell, Florida the third of seven children of Leland Rouse Waters and Mamie Edna (Smith) Waters on August 17, 1926. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Dorothy Faxon Waters, brothers Leland Waters, Jr., Frank (Delano) Waters, Sister Edna Marion Barron, daughter Frances Spohn, and granddaughter Amanda Dennard. He is survived by three sisters Mary Ellen Swain, Clara Nell Petree, and Vida May Waters, a son Douglas Waters (Melanie), a daughter Suzanne Adams (John), grandchildren Keith Johnson, Jessica Turley, Jason Waters, Katie Merritt, and Brad Adams, and 11 great grandchildren. Jack grew up in north central Florida, and after graduating from high school in Alachua, he joined the Army and served his country in the Pacific Theater in the Engineer Corps during WWII. After the war he entered Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and a minor in music. In 1955, he received a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. During his career as an educator, he was a teacher, principal, county school administrator, junior college special programs teacher, and State of Florida Director of Migrant Education. He was a proud Eagle Scout and scout master as well as a Little League softball coach and chorus teacher. His love of music and singing lasted his entire life and his clear tenor voice was a joy to those who knew him. He was a talented carpenter and left a legacy of projects from chicken coops, fences, porches and playhouses to a summer house and mountain cabin for his family. He was a member of the Timberlane Church of Christ and served at various times throughout his life as a minister to small community congregations, a deacon, song leader and teacher. He was a devoted Christian and left his earthly life with the peace and certain assurance of a home with His God. He will be remembered with great love by those left behind. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. His ashes will be placed next to his wife Dorothy in the Crosby Lake Cemetery in Starke FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mamie Waters Scholarship Fund, Harding University in Searcy AR or the Amanda Dennard Scholarship Fund, Timberlane Church of Christ, Tallahassee FL.

