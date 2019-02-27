|
KELLY, HENRY
ALBERT 'H.B.' KELLY
Mr. Henry Albert 'H.B.' Kelly age 100 years and 355 days, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Kelly was born on March 6, 1918 in Starke to the late Allen and Beulah (Crosby) Kelly and was a lifelong area resident. H.B. was an active member of Bayless Highway Baptist Church and prior to retirement worked for the University of Florida as the Maintenance Director. Following retirement he continued his farming until the age of 80. Preceding him in death was his wife of 68 years, Bernice (Woods) Kelly, daughter, Carolyn Diane Kelly and son, Henry Vincent Kelly. Survivors are: daughters, Linda Kelly 'Johnny' Woods of Starke, Brenda Kelly 'John' Roux of Alachua son, Johnny Mack Kelly 'Linda Cooper' of Gainesville. Also left are nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Bayless Highway Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at Bayless Highway Baptist Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Dale Wiseman officiating. Interment will follow at Crosby Lake Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of, donations may be made in his memory to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019