BASS, HENRY LEE

Henry Lee Bass, age 65, son of the late Horace Sr. & Juanita Bass, Retired Cook, departed from this earthly scene on September 4, 2020 while at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).

Mr. Bass was a faithful Member of Glen Springs Road Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Glen Springs Road Church of Christ (Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Elder Phil Robertson delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Bass will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Service - And with the Processional. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. The Procession will form at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Bass, 417 SE 12th Street, Gainesville, at 9:00AM.

Loving Memories will remain with his wife (of 40 years) - Josephine Baker Bass; daughter - Katina Sherman Williams (& Joseph); son - Tedrick Sherman and Henry Bernard Bass; 7 grandchildren; brothers - Horace Bass, Jr., Roy Bass and Lee Roger Bass (Edward Bass, and Willie Bass - deceased); sisters - Mattie McCallum (& Claude) (Ruby Bass, Mary Bass, and Lucretia Bass - deceased); in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, No More Than 50 People will be allowed during the Services.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, FL.



