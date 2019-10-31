|
|
WHITE, HENRY LEON
Henry Leon White, age 56 passed away on October 24, 2019. Survived by wife Beverly Brockington Hudson-White. Public viewing Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2 PM - 7 PM at Washington Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service for Mr. White will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, St. Matthew Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Family & Friends line up Saturday at cemetery at 10:45 AM.
Arrangements Entrusted
To The Care Of:
WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME
"Loving, Caring & Compassionate"
3809 East University Ave.
Gainesville, FL 32641
352-372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019