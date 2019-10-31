Home

Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Cemetery
Alachua, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for HENRY WHITE
HENRY LEON WHITE

HENRY LEON WHITE Obituary
WHITE, HENRY LEON
Henry Leon White, age 56 passed away on October 24, 2019. Survived by wife Beverly Brockington Hudson-White. Public viewing Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2 PM - 7 PM at Washington Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service for Mr. White will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, St. Matthew Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Family & Friends line up Saturday at cemetery at 10:45 AM.
Arrangements Entrusted
To The Care Of:
WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME
"Loving, Caring & Compassionate"
3809 East University Ave.
Gainesville, FL 32641
352-372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
