NATTIEL, HERBERT H.Mr. Herbert Hoover Nattiel, 91, Archer, FL, peacefully passed away August 13, 2020. Herbert served in the United States Army and fought during the Korean War. He was a prominent member of St. Peter Baptist Church and the Archer Community. Herbert retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in Gainesville, FL.Herbert now walks in heaven with his late wife Agerene Nattiel, and leaves behind three daughters, Angelia Nattiel, Gainesville, FL, Annette Taylor, Archer, FL. Dorthy Blair, Alachua, FL, two sisters who will miss their brother dearly, Nancy Fuller, Jacksonville, FL, Christine Grant, St. Petersburg, FL, and three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.A graveside celebration of his life will be held 2:30pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, 17026 S.W. 83rd Ave., Archer, FL, 32618. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.Mr. Nattiel will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday Graveside from 1:30pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 2:00pm.Due to COV19 restrictions, was are asking anyone attending to stay six(6) feet apart and wear a mask. Please take all necessary precautions.'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'