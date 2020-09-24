1/
Herbert Leon Buckles Jr.
Herbert Leon Buckles, Jr.
Gainesville - Herbert Leon Buckles, Jr., 65, of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 Leon was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie James Baker, of Gainesville. He is survived by his father, Herbert Leon Buckles, Sr., of Interlachen, his wife, Sherry Buckles, and stepdaughter, Kayti Gregory, two step grandchildren, and an aunt, Doris James Cubley of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Leon is also survived by numerous cousins and many friends.
Calling hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka. Graveside Services will follow at 10:00a.m. at Palatka Memorial Gardens, Palatka with Brother Maurice Sterling officiating.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Masters Funeral Home
3015 Crill Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177-5398
(386) 325-4564
