BROWNLEE,
REV. HERBERT N.
Herbert N. (Herb) Brownlee, pastor, encourager and friend to many, passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 103. A native of Pennsylvania, Rev. Brownlee was in the pastoral ministry for 73 years serving churches across the country. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
Pastor Herb was born on February 18, 1917 in Jefferson, PA. He was a graduate of the Palmer Theological Seminary who served as an American Baptist pastor for 45 years. In 1984 he and his wife and ministry-partner, Trevy, made their home in Gainesville which served as home-base for another 15 years of interim pastoral ministry in several states (including 10 years with Presbyterians in North Central Florida). Herb was well respected for his wisdom, preaching, leadership, encouragement and wit.
Survivors include Trevethan (Trevy) Brownlee, his wife of 52 years, stepson Randy (Carla) Kenley (WI) and sister Margaret Wright (PA).
No public service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Gainesville or Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020