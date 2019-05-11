|
SPENCER,
DR. HERBERT HUDSON
AUGUSTA, MAINE - Dr. Herbert Hudson Spencer - age 93, of Hickory Lane, died May 6, 2019 at his home after a period of declining health. He was born in Scottville, MI on Feb. 23, 1926 the son of Clayton M. Spencer and Clara M. (Hudson) Spencer.
Dr. Spencer served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
He received his medical education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and spent the majority of his career there. He was involved in teaching, research and clinical care at the University Medical School, and worked in the hematology/ oncology department at the associated Veterans Administration Hospital. He became Chief of Staff at the Ann Arbor VA and eventually also at the VA hospital in Huntington, WV and then in Lexington, KY. He was instrumental in establishing new medical schools including the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo and the Marshall University Medical School in Huntington.
Herb and Dorothy L. Arft married August 19, 1950 and began what was to be a long and joyful marriage. Even while busy with his professional life, Herb was fully engaged with family, friends, and home life. He was an avid gardener and developed his carpentry and electrical skills under the watchful eye of his father-in-law.
In retirement Herb and Dorothy divided their time between homes in Gainesville, Florida and Rome, Maine on Long Pond, before moving to Granite Hill Estates in Augusta.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy L. (Arft) Spencer of Augusta, ME; four daughters: Pamela Doughty and husband Geoffrey of Lyman, ME, Patricia Spencer of Hallowell, ME, Carol Spencer-Lemay and husband Richard of Saco, ME and Mary Given and husband Douglas of Strange Creek, WV; one son, Thomas Hudson Spencer of Gainesville, FL; and seven grandchildren: Mary Beth Whitford, Daniel Given, Laura Given, Marie Lemay, Eric Lemay, Alexander Vargo and Winston Vargo.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 4:00 PM at Union Church in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. If friends and family wish, memorial donations may be made to either United Church of Gainesville, 1624 NW 5th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32603, attn. Herbert Spencer memorial donation; or Portland Symphony Orchestra, 50 Monument Square, 2nd floor, Portland, Maine 04101, attn. Lindsay Chard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2019