Herbert Tyson Jr.
Herbert Tyson, Jr.
Age 72, Owner of Tyson Masonry where he was a Concrete Finisher, surprisingly left us on September 11, 2020 while at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
A Graveside Service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Apostle Judy Neal delivering the Eulogy.
Mr. Tyson will only be viewed on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of Mr. Herbert & Pastor Barbara Tyson, 1004 SE 10th Avenue, Gainesville at 1:00PM.
Loving Memories will remain with his Wife (of 49 years) – Barbara Wilson-Tyson of Gainesville, FL; Children – Tommie Green Tyson (& Regina) (James Green Tyson – Deceased); Grandchildren; Sister– Clara Greene (& Pastor Alvin Greene) of Starke, FL; Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.

Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
