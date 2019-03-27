Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Herman A. Capuano

Herman A. Capuano Obituary
CAPUANO,
HERMAN ARMOND
Herman A. Capuano, 86, resident of Keystone Heights, Florida, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mr. Capuano was born on May 28, 1932 in Middlebranch, Ohio. He lived in the Canton, Ohio area for many years where he worked at Diamond Portland Cement Plant and in construction. He moved to Sarasota, Florida where he owned and operated An Image Above beauty salon, a lawn care company and was a stone-crab fisherman. He retired to the Keystone Heights area. Mr. Capuano was a past Commander of the Stark County Power Squadron.
He was preceded in death by parents Dominick and Josephine Capuano and sister, Julia Kleptach. He is survived by his daughters, Bettina Capuano, of Gainesville, FL and Josette Capuano, of Tallahassee, FL; a granddaughter, Hanna Angelique Capuano Stewart, of Tallahassee, FL; by two sisters, Mary (Lance) Esposito, of North Canton, OH and Louise Capuano, of Canton, OH; a nephew, Dominick Esposito, of North Canton, OH. Memorial services will be held privately, and the family asks that those who wish, to please make donations to the , or to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
