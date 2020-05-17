Herschel A. (Worth) Auxier Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herschel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUXIER, JR.,
HERSCHEL (WORTH) A.
Herschel (Worth) A. Auxier, Jr., age 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the E.T. York Hospice Center. Worth was a quiet man of many talents: pilot, landscape contractor, accountant and handyman.
He always enjoyed a good book and the challenge of completing the WSJ crossword puzzle, allowing for some assistance from his wife, Sandy Burnett. Yet his greatest accomplishment was being a Dad. He wholeheartedly supported his son Herschel's pursuit of a career in the motorcycle industry. From the early days of building a skateboard park in the front yard to fishing on the pontoon boat, Worth was a devoted father.
Worth was also a collector. He could repurpose castoff items and give them a new lease on life. He had a natural inclination for turning 'junk' into something useful again and again.
Worth was most at home in the outdoors. He liked the freedom of feeling the breeze, sunshine or rain. He could rake for hours and clear the yard of any hint of Spanish moss. He didn't mow until after the wildflowers were finished blooming. Please remember him with a walk outdoors. Enjoy the surround of nature and recall a kind and discerning individual. Memorial service will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved