AUXIER, JR.,

HERSCHEL (WORTH) A.

Herschel (Worth) A. Auxier, Jr., age 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the E.T. York Hospice Center. Worth was a quiet man of many talents: pilot, landscape contractor, accountant and handyman.

He always enjoyed a good book and the challenge of completing the WSJ crossword puzzle, allowing for some assistance from his wife, Sandy Burnett. Yet his greatest accomplishment was being a Dad. He wholeheartedly supported his son Herschel's pursuit of a career in the motorcycle industry. From the early days of building a skateboard park in the front yard to fishing on the pontoon boat, Worth was a devoted father.

Worth was also a collector. He could repurpose castoff items and give them a new lease on life. He had a natural inclination for turning 'junk' into something useful again and again.

Worth was most at home in the outdoors. He liked the freedom of feeling the breeze, sunshine or rain. He could rake for hours and clear the yard of any hint of Spanish moss. He didn't mow until after the wildflowers were finished blooming. Please remember him with a walk outdoors. Enjoy the surround of nature and recall a kind and discerning individual. Memorial service will be private.



