ROBINSON, HERTHA
Hertha Robinson, 87, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Shands Hospital surrounded by her family. She resided in Gainesville, (Monteocha Community) FL and was a faithful member of New Life Christian Center. She was a homemaker. Her survivors include: Her devoted children; Josey Robinson, Jobie Robinson, Gladys Peterson, Evelyn Hobdy, Louvenia Sloan, Mitchell Robinson, Levern Robinson, Carolyn Robinson, Michael Robinson, Brenda Coward, Sonya Mandrell, Bridgette Lawson, and Sheila Phillips, Two sisters, One Sister In-Law, Three Brother In-Laws, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and caring friends who will forever cherish her precious memories. Funeral services for Mrs. Robinson will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM New Life Christian Center (Monteocha Community) Pastor Reginald Lewis, Sr. Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00pm -8:00pm at Compassionate Outreach Multipurpose Center, 1124 NE 3rd Ave Gainesville, FL and on Saturday at the church one hour before the service. The family will receive friends on Friday at the Multipurpose Center from 4:00pm - 5:00pm. The cortege will form at The Robinson Family Home at 10:15am.
