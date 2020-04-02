|
|
RUSSELL, HILDA LUCRETIA
Hilda Lucretia Russell, 85, of Gainesville, FL, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 peacefully at home, in her sleep.
Born in Valdosta, Georgia, on June 15th 1935, she was the daughter of Carrie Daniel and John T. Daniel. She graduated from the University of Florida with her Associate of Arts degree. At the time of her retirement she worked at Rutherford Equipment as an assistant office manager.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for the past nine years.
In her younger years, she enjoyed going to the beach, camping, raising her family, and had an overall love for life. She will be remembered for her witty humor, happy smile, and generally great outlook on life.
She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Thomas Wade, her three children Dale Russell, Karon Drost, and Barbara Dingman, her grandchildren, Tommy Dingman, Mary Dingman, and Amanda J. Russell, and her great grandchild, Alex Dingman. She was predeceased by her two sons, David Russell and Gary Russell and previous husband Willie Russell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am, and the family and close friends will be present. We will have the service livestreamed on
facebook.com/milamfh
for those of you who will not be attending personally. If you have been exposed to large groups (more than 10 or 15 people), or your immunity is low, please stay home! You may send your condolences to Hilda's family to our office. Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 South Main St., Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020