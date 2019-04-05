|
|
HELLMAN, HOLDO
LAWRENCE (LARRY)
Holdo Lawrence (Larry) Hellman of Hobart, Indiana was born January 6, 1952. Larry passed away on January 25, 2019 at age 67 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Erik Abel Holdo and Edna Mildred (Karlsson) Hellman.
Larry's parents owned a tire store in Gary, Indiana where he worked in his early teens. In his late teens they moved to Pompano Beach, Florida where he attended and graduated from Northeast High School. Larry received a B.A. in Public Administration from the University of Florida. It was during his time at UF where he met many of the friends he would keep for life. Through them he discovered and fell in love with Archer where he lived the majority of his life.
Larry is survived by his extended family - all those who knew and loved him for many years. A special thanks to all those who cared for and comforted Larry in his last days.
Graveside service will be held for Larry Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Archer Cemetery, followed by a memorial in the Archer Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019