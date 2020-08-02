1/
HOMER CHARLES "MARVIN" ODOM
1927 - 2020
ODOM, HOMER CHARLES 'MARVIN'
Mr. Homer Charles 'Marvin' Odom age 92 of Hawthorne passed away at his home Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville October 12, 1927, to Codie Guy and Agnes (Saucer) Odom. As a young man he joined the United States Navy and later married Betty Jo Bainbridge and the two of them moved to Melrose where they owned and operated Odom's Hardware for many years. He and his family were among the original members of Faith Presbyterian Church. Later he worked as a Supervisor for Alachua County Road Department until retiring in 1988. Mr. Odom was a proud member of the American Legion Post #0230 in Hawthorne. He loved carpentry and made many gifts for the grandchildren, as well as building several of his homes. Marvin also enjoyed traveling and working as Camp Host in Colorado for many years. Marvin was also an avid Gator fan and truly enjoyed all family gatherings. In addition to his parents and only brother Thomas, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Betty Jo Odom and their daughter Marlene Pendleton. Mr. Odom is survived by his son Douglas; three daughters Phyliss Odom, Brenda Odom and Tracy Hill (Mike) and was lovingly called 'Granddaddy' by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Also left behind are his son-in-law, Paul Pendleton, wife Beth and his loving friend and companion of 20 years Jean Cellon along with her family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Keystone Heights Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Plant officiating. Please omit flowers and make a memorial donation to the American Legion Post #0230, P.O. Box 81, Hawthorne, FL 32640. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 East Walker Drive, Keystone Heights, FL 32656.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Keystone Heights Cemetery
