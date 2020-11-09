Hope Susan Mosheim Jaffe
(February 20, 1928-October 29, 2020)
Hope Jaffe passed from this world in her sleep early Thursday morning, October 29 at E.T. York Haven Hospice House in Gainesville, Florida. Hope is survived by her husband and four children. Hope had unbounded love which made her a wonderful matriarch. As a mother of four, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of five, wife of 72 years, and friend to all she met, Hope's life was defined by love and devotion to family.
Carl and Belle Mosheim raised Hope and her brother Jesse in Mount Vernon, New York, Westchester County. Carl manufactured women's coats in Manhattan. The great depression and World War II colored Hope's youth. Her parents took into their home two of Hope's teenage cousins who barely escaped Nazi Germany. At age 19 Hope met a young marine Lieutenant, Laurence (Larry) Jaffe and a year later they were married and soon settled in Mt. Vernon. Their marriage lasted 72 years, until her death. Together they raised four children, Roberta (Steve), Edward (Inge), Stephen (Shelley), and Jonathan (Karen). The family was held together by her love, which was expressed by her talent in the kitchen and displayed at the nightly family dinners and special holiday meals. A close extended family of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are connected through Hope's love and nurturing of family.
In 1966 Hope and Larry moved the family to Miami, FL, where Carl and Belle later retired. In Miami Hope's caring for others made her a successful real estate agent. She enjoyed tennis, yoga, and Tai Chi. She always kept a family dog. With three children raising families in California, Hope loved traveling to visit her grown children and grandchildren. Her life was graced by several close friendships.
In 2011 Hope, Larry and their dog Lucy moved to the Village retirement community, Gainesville, FL to be close to Ed, Inge, and Hope and Larry's youngest grandchildren. Over her last decade Hope developed Alzheimer's dementia. She had a slow decline until Covid-19 ended her life. While dementia had a major impact on Hope it could not suppress her smile, her sense of humor, or her love for her family. She could always recite the names of her 10 grandchildren, and she liked a good pun and remained quick with a quip until her final days. We have lost Hope's physical presence; however, we are filled by her love, her smile, her sense of humor and her banana chocolate chip bread.
Her family has established a memorial fund to assist caring associates at the Village pursue their educational dreams. Donate at: https://www.thevillageonline.com/foundation/
;scroll down to designate the Associate Scholarship Endowment Fund (Hope Mosheim Jaffe).