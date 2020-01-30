Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Monteocha New Life Christian Center
Gainesville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Monteocha New Life Christian Center
Gainesville, FL
HORACE BANKS

HORACE BANKS Obituary
BANKS, HORACE
Horace Banks, age 77, son of the late Lewis & Esther Mae Banks & Retired Heavy Equipment Mechanic, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Mr. Banks was a Member of Old Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where he was an Usher.
The Celebration Of Life for Mr. Banks will be held 12:00PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Monteocha New Life Christian Center (Monteocha Community/ Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Reginald Lewis Sr. is Pastor, with his Pastor, Rev. Tommy L. Brantley, as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Mr. Banks will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00 - 7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Banks' residence at 11:15AM.
Endearing Memories will remain in the hearts of his wife - Pearl Robinson-Banks; daughter - Terry Banks-Williams (& Sandy); sons - Donald K. Banks and Eric Banks (& Pamela); siblings - Abbie B. Baker, Paul Banks Sr. (& Mary) and Andrew Banks Sr. (& Marian); 5 grandchildren; 3 great grands; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
