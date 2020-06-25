BROWN, HORACE E.Horace E. Brown of Archer, FL age 98 passed away June 18, 2020 at Haven Hospice. Horace served in the Navy from 1941-1945 on the USS Kankakee in the South Pacific. He was a Draftsman at Moddox Foundry for 36 years. He served on Archer City Council for 9 years with 4 years as Mayor. He was a member of the American Legend, Moose Lodge and the VFW. Horace was a member of the Method-ist Church which he called his family. He is survived by his wife Helen M. Brown of 66 years, stepsons Willie L. Smith of Vallejo, CA, and Jerry G. Smith of Archer, FL. He was a beloved member of the community. Any remembrance donations should be made to Haven Hospice.