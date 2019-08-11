|
GARWOOD,
HOWARD B. (BARNEY)
Howard B. (Barney) Garwood passed away August 6, 2019 after a courageous 23-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 82.
Barney was born in Jacksonville and moved to Gainesville at age 12. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1956 and from the University of Florida in 1967. He earned his Masters Degree in 1969 from Rollins College.
Barney served in the United States Marine Corp.
While in high school Barney was instrumental in the starting of Teen Time at the Gainesville Recreation Center, where for more than 20 years teenagers gathered every Friday night for music and dancing.
After high school Barney continued his work with young people as Director of the Boys Club, where he coached and mentored hundreds of kids.
For many years Barney influenced more than a generation of young people as a Sunday School teacher and Youth Group Adult Advisor at Highlands Presbyterian Church.
Barney left the Boys Club to become Patrol Division Captain of the Alachua County Sheriff Department. During his tenure at ACS he earned his Masters degree in Criminal Justice, with Honors.
He then joined the Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services where for 25 years he continued working with at-risk and troubled youth. After retirement, Barney worked with his son-in-law in insurance and software.
Barney was a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA), and a member of McIntosh Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Edmund, and sister, Mary Jane Rimes.
Barney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice; daughter Caroline (Tommy) Lane; grandchildren Seth (Brittany), Jared (Caroline), Alycia, and Zachary Lane, as well as four great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 11AM at McIntosh Presbyterian Church, with Rev Cliff Lyda officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer a remembrance of Barney are encouraged to make a donation to McIntosh Presbyterian Church.
