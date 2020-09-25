Howard "Matt" Meyer

In the early morning hours of September 21, 2020, Matt Meyer, one of the kindest, most generous, and hard-working men on this earth went home to be with the Lord. As has happened to so many others, COVID 19, took his earthly life.

Howard Madison Meyer, named after his maternal grandfather and always known as Matt, was born at Pensacola Naval Air Station, April 12, 1945, just a few hours after the death of FDR. Following graduation from P.K.Yonge he joined the Navy for two years. He then started his career with the Florida Park Service, serving at Jonathan Dickinson, Pahokee, Manatee Springs, and Fanning Springs State Parks for a total of 47 years, prior to his retirement in 2013. During his tenure he completed courses at Lake City Community College and was certified in Archeological Resource Management by the Florida Bureau of Archeological Research. In 2006 the Fanning Springs Chamber of Commerce named him Volunteer of the Year. Following retirement, he and his wife of 47 years, Melba, settled in Geneva Lake Estates. They quickly established ties with the community and their church, Believer's Worship Center, Melrose. This was also close to the Meyer Family home on Lake Geneva and Matt and his siblings were Trustees of that home which was in Trust for his niece and nephews. As such, he soon became known as a Jack of all trades, not only helping to maintain the family home but assisting anyone in the neighborhood who needed a hand. He and his wife were generous of their time and effort to anyone in need. He was predeceased by his brother H. Kessler Meyer, III and his parents Jessie Hamm and Harvey K. Meyer, Jr. In addition to his wife, Melba B. Meyer, he is survived by his sister, Dr. Carol F. Meyer; niece, Lowelle Meyer Lomel, (Charles); nephews, Harvey K. "Kert" Meyer, IV, and Brandt Madison Meyer (Jamie); and all their children. Graveside services will be held Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2:30 PM at Pine Lawn Cemetery, NW Street, Mannville, (near Interlachen). Please wear masks and socially distance if you attend.



