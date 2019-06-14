|
|
HANKISON SR.,
HUBERT HAZEL
Hubert Hazel Hankison Sr. was born on Nov. 2nd 1954 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Willie Hankison and Lilly B. Hankison.
He attended East side High school. He was a deacon of Free Will Baptist Church (Leesburg, FL) where he served faithfully.
On Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Leesburg, FL, Hubert took wings and went on home to the Lord. Hubert leaves to cherish his memory his wife - Rosie Hankison of Leesburg, FL, 3 daughters, Lakiesha Douglas, Renee Hankison, of Gainesville, FL and Sharmaine Hankison of Alanta, Georgia, 2 sons Hubert E Hankison of Lima, Ohio and Hubert Hazel Hankison Jr. of Leesburg, FL, 24 grandkids and 1 great grand, sisters, Ella Cutter of Gainesville, FL and Carolyn Hudson of Leesburg, FL, brothers Edwin Paris of Gainesville, Jimmy Bailey of San Antonio, Texas and a host of nieces nephews and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Signature Memorial, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 14 to June 15, 2019