|
|
HAWKINS, HUEY RAN
Huey Ran Hawkins, age 73, of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Shands at the University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville following a brief illness. Huey was born in Fort White, Florida on February 8, 1946, to the late Wilson Pierce Hawkins and Thelma Sasnett Hawkins. He was a civil engineer by profession and a small time farmer and cattleman in retirement.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elim Baptist Church in Fort White, Florida with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to the Elim Baptist Church Building Fund in Huey's memory. Mailing address: Elim Baptist Church, PO Box 448, Fort White, FL 32038. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019