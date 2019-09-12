Home

Services
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Baptist Church
Fort White, FL
Interment
Following Services
Elim Baptist Church Cemetery
HAWKINS, HUEY RAN
Huey Ran Hawkins, age 73, of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Shands at the University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville following a brief illness. Huey was born in Fort White, Florida on February 8, 1946, to the late Wilson Pierce Hawkins and Thelma Sasnett Hawkins. He was a civil engineer by profession and a small time farmer and cattleman in retirement.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elim Baptist Church in Fort White, Florida with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to the Elim Baptist Church Building Fund in Huey's memory. Mailing address: Elim Baptist Church, PO Box 448, Fort White, FL 32038. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
